Chandigarh Withdraws Order To Cap Sale Of Fuel As Truckers' Strike Ends

The truckers were protesting against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases

As the truckers called off their strike against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases, Chandigarh on Wednesday withdrew the order on restriction on the sale of petrol and diesel.

On Tuesday, long queues were witnessed at many fuel stations over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of the truckers' strike, following which the Chandigarh administration put a cap on the sale of fuel.

Two-wheelers in Chandigarh were limited to 2 litres or a maximum value of Rs 200 of fuel, while four-wheelers were limited to 5 litres or a maximum value of Rs 500.

"The District Magistrate Chandigarh, who had earlier issued directions for capping fuel transactions, hereby withdraws the aforementioned restrictions with immediate effect. This development comes as efforts to resume the supply of fuel to Chandigarh have been successful, thanks to coordinated efforts with Oil Marketing Companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana," the Chandigarh Administration said in a statement.

"Fuel station operators are encouraged to resume normal operations, and consumers are no longer subject to the previously imposed restrictions," it added.

Truckers End Protest After Centre Says 'Hit-And-Run Law Decision After Talks'

The countrywide truckers' stir was on Tuesday late evening called off as the Centre assured that it would consult stakeholders before implementing a contentious law against hit-and-run cases.

After long talks with the government, the All-India Motor Transport Congress called off the agitation.

"We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives... the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet. We all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

The widespread protest was over Section 106(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita or BNS, which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code and had provisions for strict penalties in hit-and-run cases.

Under the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh -- against the current penalty of up to a two-year jail term and a lighter fine.

The maximum punishment of 10 years will kick in when the offender has caused death through rash driving and decamped without reporting the matter to the police.

The protesting truckers, cab drivers, and others operating commercial vehicles were questioning how they would pay such a steep fine in case they met with an accident.

The protests had spread across multiple states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, and triggered panic about the shortage of fuel and essential items.