Live Updates From #HandmadeDilSe Telethon: An Initiative To Support India's Weavers and Artisans

Here are the Live Updates from the #HandmadeDilSe Telethon:

Oct 31, 2020 16:17 (IST) Watch Live a special 2-hour #HandmadeDilSe telethon to support artisans and weavers whose lives been have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown



Oct 31, 2020 16:06 (IST) Habba has curated surprise hampers from across India for you. The art hampers feature carefully curated art forms across Textiles (handwoven, and hand embroidered), Wooden, Metal, Earthy and Hand Painted handicrafts from across India. You can choose the art forms you want to support and buy these exquisite surprise hampers for yourself and your loved ones.

Buy handmade: special.ndtv.com/handmade-dil-se-79/buy-handmade

Oct 31, 2020 16:01 (IST) Handmade Dil Se is Habba's attempt to bring back the demand for handmade in India and revive the livelihoods of artisans and weavers.







Oct 31, 2020 15:54 (IST) Habba and NDTV present Handmade Dil Se to celebrate our belief in India's arts and artisans

Oct 31, 2020 15:53 (IST) The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused havoc in the lives of rural artisans and weavers. With no orders, and massive stockpiles of inventory, their livelihoods have come to a standstill. Many in fact, have turned to manual labour to sustain themselves and their families.

Oct 31, 2020 15:49 (IST) Each region of India has a rich legacy of art and craft that has been passed on from one generation to the other. However, the custodians of this legacy are now in dire straits.

