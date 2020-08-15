Live Updates From #CaringForIndia Telethon: An Initiative To Assist Healthcare Workers In Their Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with the GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation, has initiated a drive to help protect our healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

Live Updates From #CaringForIndia Telethon: An Initiative To Assist Healthcare Workers In Their Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with the GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation, has initiated a drive to help protect our medical caregivers in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. To support our healthcare workers and protect them from falling ill themselves in the line of duty. 

Here are the Live Updates from the #CaringForIndia Telethon:

Aug 15, 2020 04:50 (IST)
Watch 2-hour special #CaringForIndia telethon to raise money for healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
Aug 15, 2020 04:46 (IST)
The drive aims to help protect our healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. Click here for the details of how you can help - https://special.ndtv.com/caring-for-india-77/donate-now

Aug 15, 2020 04:42 (IST)
To support our healthcare workers and protect them from falling ill themselves in the line of duty, the campaign has identified three areas of intervention in India's battle against coronavirus:

- Door-to-door community screening in hotspots 
- Provide certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and masks to save our saviours from the virus
- Scale plasma donation and facilitate safe home quarantine solutions
Aug 15, 2020 04:36 (IST)
With 0.55 hospital beds per thousand population, and under 15 percent of ICUs across the country have dedicated critical care doctors, this campaign is to help bridge some of these gaps for better patient outcomes and to make sure our healthcare workers are safe themselves.



Aug 15, 2020 04:17 (IST)
Our doctors, nurses and other hospital staff have been carrying the heavy burden of the pandemic while working within the limitations of an inadequate public healthcare system.

coronavirusCOVID-19

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india