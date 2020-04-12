IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon Live Updates: India Comes Together To Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak

India Coming Together Against COVID-19 campaign, an RB and NDTV initiative, aims to provide a platform to highlight the works of the unsung heroes, NGOs and community leaders at the frontline of the hygiene battle against COVID-19.

It is a small effort to keep Indians well informed with medical facts and the news that matters the most in their daily lives during the current lock-down. A campaign of hope despite of all of us being isolated.

The campaign will recognise and acknowledge the unsung heroes who are at the forefront of this battle against the coronavirus – doctors, the police, community kitchens, the suppliers of essential commodities. Pan-India stories on the effort being made to combat the virus – narrated by the administrators, the police and government bodies. We will also showcase how hygiene and handwashing are critical in this fight against Novel Coronavirus.

Here are the Live Updates from the #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon:

Apr 12, 2020 19:12 (IST) Aditya Sehgal, COO - Health, RB joins the #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon from London:

We need to protect the protectors. That's the first learning. That's the first lesson.

We need to protect the protectors. That's the first learning. That's the first lesson.

Apr 12, 2020 19:09 (IST) Lockdown has been working if we take a look at the all-India Coronavirus infections, if the lockdown had not happened then the trajectory of growth in number of infections would have been very high: Prannoy Roy Lockdown has been working if we take a look at the all-India Coronavirus infections, if the lockdown had not happened then the trajectory of growth in number of infections would have been very high: Prannoy Roy

Apr 12, 2020 19:02 (IST) #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon gets underway.

#IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon gets underway.

Apr 12, 2020 18:57 (IST) All smiles on the set with minutes to go for the start of #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon

All smiles on the set with minutes to go for the start of #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon

Apr 12, 2020 18:45 (IST) 15 minutes to go: All technical checks done in the production control room.

15 minutes to go: All technical checks done in the production control room.

Apr 12, 2020 00:42 (IST) India Coming Together Against COVID-19

The 2-hour special telethon this week aims to honour the people in the frontline of this battle against the pandemic - the doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and healthcare workers. Let's not forget the many others involved in the essential services, like the police, the sanitary workers, the delivery boys, the NGOs and individuals taking care of the poor and the homeless by providing food and the scientist community that is working hard to learn more about this new virus and its possible treatment.



Apr 12, 2020 00:34 (IST) #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon last week aimed at spreading awareness and debunking some of the misinformation around the Novel Coronavirus.

Read More: https://special.ndtv.com/coronavirus-61/liveblog

#IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon last week aimed at spreading awareness and debunking some of the misinformation around the Novel Coronavirus.

Apr 11, 2020 00:52 (IST) How Can India Fight Against COVID-19?

Tip 3: Social Distancing



Tip 3: Social Distancing

Apr 11, 2020 00:45 (IST) How Can India Fight Against COVID-19?

Tip 2: Wash your hands frequently.

Tip 2: Wash your hands frequently.