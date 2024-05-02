5 Facts About Dennis Woodside, The New CEO Of Freshworks

Dennis Woodside is the new CEO of Freshworks.

Dennis Woodside has been appointed as the new CEO of Freshworks effective May 1. He took over as the company chief after Girish Mathrubootham stepped down from the position to become the Executive Chairman.

In a statement, Girish Mathrubootham said that he passes the baton to Dennis and moves into his new seat as Executive Chairman, he looks forward to continuing to serve Freshworks, "focusing on our long-term product vision and AI, spending more time with our teams in India, and being a trusted advisor" to the company's new CEO.

Who is Dennis Woodside?

1. Dennis Woodside is the new CEO of Freshworks. He was serving as the President of the company since his appointment to the post in September 2002, according to his LinkedIn.

2. Mr Woodside is from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Cornell University in 1991, where he participated in rowing and earned two varsity letters. He then earned his law degree at Stanford Law School, graduating in 1995, after which he clerked for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He now lives in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife, Laura Gerrity Woodside.

3. He joined Google in 2003 and worked there for eight years. He held various leadership positions, including leading sales operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He later became the Senior Vice President of Google's America operations.

4. Before his role at Freshworks, he served as the President of Impossible Foods from 2019 to 2022. He was also the COO at Dropbox from 2014 to 2018 and served as an advisor there. Before that, Mr Woodside was the CEO of Motorola Mobility, a position he held from 2012 to 2014.

5. Mr Woodside served as a member of the board of Governors for the American Red Cross for six years until 2022. He is also an avid triathlon enthusiast and a 15-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, with impressive achievements qualifying for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in 2017.