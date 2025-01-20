Budget 2025: When It Was Printed In Hindi For The First Time

The history of India's Union Budget dates back to 1860, when British parliamentarian James Wilson presented it for the first time. It was solely printed in English, catering to the colonial administration and its English-speaking audience.

With India's Independence in 1947, the government recognised the need to make such critical documents more accessible to a broader population. This led to several reforms over time, including the landmark decision to print the Budget in Hindi.

Over the years, the budgetary process has evolved significantly. After the first Union Budget was tabled by Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947, several key changes followed.

Budget in Hindi

For nearly a century, the Budget was printed exclusively in English, but a significant turning point came in 1955 when CD Deshmukh initiated the practice of printing the documents in both English as well as Hindi.

During his tenure, Deshmukh established the Reserve Bank of India as a strong authority. An accomplished economist and civil servant, Deshmukh also played a pivotal role in creating India's first Five-Year Plans that laid the framework for India's industrial growth and infrastructure development.

Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget for FY 2025-26 in the Parliament on February 1. This will be her eight consecutive Budget. Scheduled for 11 am, the presentation follows months of careful preparation.

Nirmala Sitharaman has been presenting the Budget since 2019 and even tabled her first paperless budget in 2021, using a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch. Her Budget speech in 2020 is the longest in the history of the country, lasting more than two hours and 42 minutes.