Union Budget 2025 Will Serve As Catalyst For Job Creation, Says Expert

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Budget today with a focus on poor, women, youth and farmers. Here are some of the expert opinion on the Budget presented for the youth and education sector.



Union Budget 2025 can serve as catalyst for job creation



Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO, Masai School said that the policies of the budget will serve as a catalyst for job creation. He noted, "The Union Budget 2025 underscores the government's commitment to fostering education, skill development, and employment generation—key pillars for shaping India's workforce of the future. The establishment of five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling, the expansion of IIT infrastructure, and the Rs 500 crore allocation for AI in education will significantly enhance access to quality learning and industry-relevant training. Additionally, the fresh Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups, coupled with continued investments in manufacturing and innovation, will serve as a catalyst for job creation, enabling India's youth to access new and diverse employment opportunities."







Union Budget 2025 ensuring opportunities reach every section



Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group noted that the addition of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and broadband connectivity in government schools is a step towards democratising access to innovation, ensuring every child—regardless of background—has the opportunity to contribute to the nation's growth. "The expansion of medical education and the National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar will not only drive economic growth but also reinforce a culture of social responsibility," he added.







Policies of Union Budget 2025 must meet bold execution



"The Union Budget 2025-26 sets the right direction with AI-driven education, research fellowships, deep-tech funding, and global skilling partnerships," says Kunal Vasudeva, Co-founder & Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality. "These are crucial steps toward positioning education as an economic powerhouse. However, policy is always a work in progress—the real test is execution. If India is to leapfrog in education the way it did in digitization, we need a 10X mindset in implementation, institutional accountability, and adaptability," he added.







Initiatives of the Union Budget 2025 will prepare youth for international scale



Anushika Jain, Founder and CEO of GlobalShala and Globally Recruit said, "The establishment of the National Centres of Excellence for Skilling and the promotion of global skilling partnerships will empower the youth with skills pertinent to industry requirements, thereby enhancing their employability on an international scale. Moreover, the creation of a Centre of Excellence for AI in Education represents a significant leap forward in integrating artificial intelligence into educational frameworks. These initiatives align with the growing demand for a globally competitive workforce. By focusing on these areas, India is not only addressing current educational needs but also preparing its youth for the evolving global job market."







Union Budget 2025 focuses on creating global leader in technology



The budget has a focus on inclusive growth and its potential to position India as a global leader in technology through investments in AI, cloud computing, 5G, and cybersecurity, notes Prabina Rajib, Director, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) Greater Noida. She added, "The establishment of three AI Centres of Excellence, backed by Rs 500 crore, will advance research, innovation, and skill development, while increased funding for educational infrastructure will prepare a future-ready workforce."







Union Budget 2025 focusing on inclusivity and innovation



Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur said that with a fresh Rs 10,000 crore fund-of-funds for startups and a transformative scheme empowering 5 lakh SC/ST women entrepreneurs, the government is not just fueling innovation but also fostering inclusivity. "These initiatives, coupled with enhanced lending ceilings for education and policies to attract global talent, will create a robust foundation for a future-ready workforce," he added.







Real challenge lies in execution of policies



"The emphasis on skilling through National Centres of Excellence, the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, and AI-driven education hubs is a commendable step towards strengthening India's human capital and fostering technological innovation," said Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd and Birla Brainiacs. "However, the real challenge lies in execution. Streamlining PPP models for upskilling, simplifying regulatory frameworks for edtech, and ensuring efficient subsidy distribution will be crucial for achieving meaningful impact," added Mr Birla.







Atal Tinkering Labs will bridge gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world



Establishing 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in schools marks a transformative leap toward fostering creativity, innovation, and practical learning among students across India, notes Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, The Academy School (TAS), Pune. "These labs aim to provide students with hands-on experience in critical areas such as robotics, electronics, and sustainable technologies, effectively bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. ATLs can empower students to explore their interests, develop problem-solving skills, and engage in collaborative projects, nurturing a generation of innovative thinkers and future leaders. Also, by integrating broadband into classrooms, educators can expand their teaching methodologies beyond traditional textbooks," added Ms Tambe.







Union Budget 2025 offering tools needed to thrive in technology-driven world



The establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs over the next five years is a great move for encouraging creativity and innovation among our youth, says Rajeev Tiwari, Co Founder of STEMROBO Technologies. He adds, "These labs will provide hands-on learning and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators. Such initiatives will also increase awareness and understanding of the importance of 21st-century skills, helping schools and students recognize their critical role in future-ready education. The launch of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme, which will bring digital books in Indian languages, is another crucial step towards making education more accessible to people in rural and remote areas, while also preserving our rich linguistic diversity. This will further encourage students to embrace modern learning tools while staying connected to their cultural roots. The decision to expand broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools is a game-changer. It will not only bridge the digital divide but also ensure that students across the country have access to the same learning opportunities, regardless of their location."

The Rs 500 crore investment in AI research and development for setting up five Centers of Excellence for Skilling with global expertise will ensure that our workforce is prepared for the future, ready to meet the demands of the global market, he notes further. This will underscores India's commitment to becoming a global leader in technology.

"Another crucial step is the enhanced credit coverage support for MSMEs and startups. This initiative will go a long way in fostering innovative startups and entrepreneurs, enabling them to become an integral part of the education ecosystem. Overall, these initiatives will not only drive growth but also position India as a key player in the global economy, equipping its younger generations with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world while fostering innovation within the education sector," Mr Rajeev says.