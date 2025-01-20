Union Budget 2025: Will Stock Markets Open On February 1?

The stock markets will remain open for trading on Saturday, February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget. Trading hours will follow the standard schedule from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, according to separate circulars issued by NSE and BSE.

Typically closed on weekends, stock markets occasionally operate on Saturdays for special events, such as the Union Budget. On February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, the Budgets were presented on Saturdays, and the market remained open.

This year, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Budget.

Live trading during Budget has been consistent since it was shifted from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001. This allows market participants to incorporate policy changes and fiscal measures into their strategies immediately.

Investor anticipation remains high as the government prepares to reveal economic policies and sectoral allocations in the Budget. With sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing and technology often witnessing significant impacts from Budget announcements, market movements on February 1 are expected to reflect investor sentiment.

Impact Of Budget On Stock Markets

The Budget serves as a blueprint for the government's economic strategy. For the stock markets, these announcements can be a double-edged sword. Positive reforms and incentives for certain industries can uplift market sentiment, while measures like higher taxes or unexpected fiscal tightening can dampen investor confidence.

Some Significant Budgets And Their Impact On Markets



1957-58: TT Krishnamachari introduced wealth tax, reshaping taxation norms.

1991-92: Manmohan Singh's liberalisation reforms unlocked India's economic potential.

1997-98: P Chidambaram's "Dream Budget" slashed taxes, exciting markets.

2017-18: Arun Jaitley merged the Railway and General Budgets.