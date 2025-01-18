NDTV Explainer: From Proposal To Presentation, How Union Budget Is Prepared

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present the second full Budget of the BJP-led NDA government's third term. The Budget for 2025 is expected to be presented on February 1 at 11 am.



More than just a financial statement, the Union Budget serves as a reflection of the country's economic performance in the previous year and its aspirations for the upcoming fiscal year. It outlines the government's expected expenditures and revenue projections for the fiscal year, from April 1 to March 31.



The Budget preparation involves an intricate series of steps over several months. The groundwork usually begins around August, when the Finance Ministry issues guidelines to various ministries, states, Union Territories and autonomous bodies. These guidelines require departments to submit their projected spending estimates for the coming fiscal year, alongside an analysis of their revenues and expenditures.



Once these proposals are submitted, they are meticulously reviewed by government officials. Extensive deliberations follow, ensuring the proposals are in line with the government's overall fiscal framework. The approved figures are then passed on to the Finance Ministry, which allocates the revenue across different sectors and departments.



If there is any disagreement on the allocation of funds, the matter is referred to the Union Cabinet or even the Prime Minister for resolution. Additionally, consultations are held with various stakeholders, including business owners, farmers, economists and foreign institutional investors, through the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Revenue. These discussions aim to ensure the Budget takes into account the diverse needs of the country's economic sectors.



The preparation also includes a series of pre-Budget meetings, where the Finance Minister engages with representatives from various sectors. These include state officials, bankers, agricultural groups, economists and trade unions. These consultations provide the government with valuable feedback on the priorities and challenges faced by different segments of society.



After these consultations, and following discussions with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister finalises the Budget. The final document is then sent for printing, a milestone that is celebrated with a halwa ceremony – an event that marks the official commencement of the Budget's printing process.