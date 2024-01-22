When Was Income Tax Introduced In Union Budget? Know This And Other Interesting Facts

Till 1955, the Union Budget was presented only in English.

India's annual budget presentation is a moment of economic significance, as it unveils a fiscal roadmap for the coming financial year. As the finance minister addresses the country, expectations soar. Union Budget is an important document, as it outlines the government's financial strategy, priorities and growth aspirations. Tax reforms, infrastructure investments, and social welfare allocations take centerstage, influencing the nation's economic trajectory. It's a delicate balance, addressing immediate needs while laying foundations for long-term sustainability. The markets keenly react, industries dissect implications, and citizens await measures impacting their daily lives.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the Union Budget: