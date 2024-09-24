Sensex Hits 85,000 For First Time, Nifty Nears 26,000-Mark

Sensex has hit 85,000 points for the first time, extending a record run for the Indian share market pushed upwards by steelmakers and automakers. Nifty is also near the 26,000-mark as the share markets reach all-time high. The biggest gainers among the 30-share Sensex pack were Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Powergrid, while the losers included Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

Sensex had crossed the 84,000 mark only four days ago and the 83,000-mark on September 12. The 82,000 breakthrough came on August 1 and 81,000 was crossed on July 18. The record run from 80,000 till 85,000 points came in less than 12 weeks.