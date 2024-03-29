RBI Will Not Accept Or Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes On April 1: Here's Why

The facility will resume from April 2, the RBI said.

"The facility of exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank of India due to operations associated with the Annual Closing of Accounts. The facility will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2024," the RBI said in a statement.

As of February 29, the RBI said that approximately 97.62% of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have been returned to the banking system.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced that the Rs 2,000 bank notes were to be discontinued from circulation, and urged the public to deposit them in banks or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations. This was part of the bank's clean note policy.

However, the RBI has continued to offer the facility of depositing or exchanging Rs 2000 notes at its 19 offices across the country, in key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, and Raipur.