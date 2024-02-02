Nifty At All-Time High, Sensex Gains Over 1,200 Points, Nears 73,000

The NSE Nifty 50 index hit an all time high of 22,126.80.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight Reliance and information technology stocks, and as the government's fiscal prudence in its budget also boost sentiment.

It was up 1.7% at 22,086 as of 12.05 pm, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.77% to 72,909.

On Thursday, Indian markets had closed marginally lower after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget without any major announcements as expected, as concerns over US rate cuts and high valuations weighed on markets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised economic reforms to drive growth in her budget speech, which was largely expected to avoid significant spending on new welfare programmes ahead of the election.

The government's commitment to keep a tight lid on subsidies augur well for domestic equities, said Union Asset Management Company CEO Pradeepkumar.

