India On Brink Of Greatest Growth Phase: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, today said that the world is witnessing the rise of India amid the geopolitical tensions and uncertainties straining global relationships. Addressing the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting, Mr Adani said India is now the force for stability, cooperation, and progress in a complex world.

"India is no longer at the crossroads of destiny. We stand on the brink of our greatest growth phase," Gautam Adani told shareholders, emphasising India's pivotal role amid global geopolitical shifts.

"In this uncertainty, the world is witnessing the rise of India. This is India's moment. And it is India's macroeconomic stability and ambitious growth plans that inspire our confidence," the Adani Group Chairman added.

He said the government has rightly focused on infrastructure development by raising its funding by 16 per cent to over Rs 11 lakh crore for this financial year.

"The union government's robust focus on infrastructure development, with funding exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore this fiscal year, reflects our national resolve," Mr Adani remarked, noting a threefold increase in annual spending over the past five years.

The 62-year-old praised the pivotal role of state governments in executing infrastructure projects, citing firsthand experience across 24 Indian states. "Our record-breaking achievements in 2023 showcase our alignment with national priorities and our unparalleled expertise in executing large-scale projects," he said.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is spearheading the world's largest renewable energy project in Khavda, Gujarat. "Spanning several hundred square kilometers, this initiative aims to generate 30,000 MW of clean energy within five years," Mr Adani revealed, equating its potential to power entire nations.

In Mumbai, Mr Adani detailed plans for the monumental redevelopment of Dharavi, the world's largest slum. "This ambitious project not only promises dignified living for over a million residents but also fosters a hub of sustainable innovation in Mumbai," he stated.