Hyundai's $3 Billion IPO, India's Largest Ever, To Open Next Week

Hyundai Motor India has set a price range of Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens next week for subscriptions, an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper showed on Wednesday.

The Indian unit of the Korean carmaker is offering a discount of Rs 186 per share to eligible employees in the IPO, the advertisement showed.

The $3 billion IPO, India's largest ever, will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on Oct. 14, and invite bids from retail and other categories during October 15-17.

