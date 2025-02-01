Government To Receive Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore As Dividend From RBI, Public Banks In FY26

The government on Saturday projected a dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank and public sector financial institutions in FY2025-25, as per the Budget documents.

In the current financial year, receipts from dividend/surplus of RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions are estimated at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, about Rs 1,410 crore higher than the previous estimates.

The documents stated that the total central government's receipts from 'dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments' would be Rs 3.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 34.96 lakh crore and Rs 50.65 lakh crore, respectively.

The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore.

The Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP during the next financial year.

To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.54 lakh crore during 2024-25. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 14.82 lakh crore.

Sitharaman also announced that the government's endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the Central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP.

