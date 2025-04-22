Centrum Launches Centrum Recharge Energy Drink Mix With Brand Ambassador Anushka Sharma

New Delhi, Delhi, India - Business Wire India

Centrum, a trusted name in comprehensive multivitamin support, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of Centrum Recharge, a new entrant into the competitive Energy drink mix category. This innovative product is designed to enable consumers to replenish essential vitamins and minerals lost during daily activities, offering support for energy, immunity, and hydration.

While many talk about electrolyte loss but the fact is our body also loses vitamins and minerals everyday which makes us feel tired. Many products help to restore electrolytes, but the need to replenish vitamins & minerals is equally important, and for that vitamins & minerals like B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Magnesium & Zinc play a very important role. This is where Centrum Recharge comes into play, formulated with 13 essential vitamins and minerals, including B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Zinc, all crucial for supporting energy levels, supporting immune function, and maintaining hydration. Centrum Recharge has 2X more Vitamins & Minerals than leading multivitamin energy drink beverage additives and mixers in the market, and contains No added sugars, making it a nutritious choice for consumers.

The product is packed in individual sachets, perfect for on-the-go consumption. Sharing insights on the new launch, Mr. Atish Negi, Category Lead - Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Haleon ISC, said, "We are excited to add Centrum Recharge to our Centrum India portfolio. We believe Centrum Recharge addresses a significant need for a nutritious solution for energy and hydration - that aligns with the active lifestyles of today's consumers. Centrum Recharge is not just an energy drink mix it's a comprehensive wellness solution when taken along with daily diet provides essential nutrients to support energy, immunity, and hydration, without any added sugars which is generally present in many competing products. It has been carefully crafted keeping in mind the micronutrient needs of different sets of consumers. It is available in 2 variants - for kids and for adults."

To amplify the launch, Centrum has developed a comprehensive multimedia campaign featuring Bollywood actress and Brand Ambassador, Anushka Sharma. The campaign films feature relatable scenarios where individuals experience energy dips during their daily routines, and how Centrum Recharge helps them replenish their energy levels and continue to do more. Campaign revolves around the fact that "Our body loses vitamins & minerals everyday which makes us feel tired. Now win it back with Centrum Recharge!" Centrum Recharge is an on-the-go convenient solution packed with 13 vitamins & minerals to support energy, immunity & hydration.

Anushka Sharma commented, "I am glad to be a part of the Centrum family and to represent Centrum Recharge. As someone who leads an active lifestyle, I understand the importance of maintaining energy levels and replenishing essential nutrients. Centrum Recharge helps individuals seeking a nutritious way to stay energized and hydrated."

The campaign will encompass a diverse range of platforms and channels, including digital, offline, activations, sports & fitness activations, etc. Centrum Recharge will be available in Orange flavour, priced at Rs. 10 per sachet (5g), in nearby pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms across India.

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management and respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Centrum, Ostocalcium Sensodyne, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Parodontax and Polident.