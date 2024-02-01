Briefcase To 'Bahi Khata' To Make-In-India Tablet: Evolution of Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman continued the trend of presenting the budget in a paperless format

Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to make history and become the second Finance Minister to present the Budget for six consecutive years. Ms Sitharaman, who ditched the traditional 'bahi khata' in 2021, continued the trend of presenting the budget in a paperless format, marking a fascinating evolution from the traditional briefcase to a 'Made in India' tablet. She had

RK Shanmukham Chetty, the first Finance Minister of independent India, followed the British-era tradition of using a leather portfolio bag for the first Union Budget. This practice continued for years, with finance ministers opting for different briefcases over time. The 'budget briefcase,' reminiscent of the Gladstone Box from the colonial era, became a symbol of this ceremonial event.

However, in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman shattered this long-standing tradition by replacing the traditional briefcase with a 'bahi khata,' a red-colored Indian accounting ledger. The move was seen as a step toward shedding the colonial legacy associated with the budget presentation. Ms Sitharaman stated that the 'bahi khata' was more convenient to carry and reflected an authentic Indian touch to the budgetary exercise, being a tool used by business owners for decades.

In 2021, the Finance Minister embraced modernity by presenting the budget in a paperless format, using a 'Made in India' tablet. This shift not only aligned with the government's 'Digital India' initiative but also addressed the practical aspects of presenting a comprehensive budget. Carrying the tablet in a red 'bahi khata'-style pouch, Sitharaman maintained a connection with tradition while embracing technological advancements. This move gained significance as it was the first budget presentation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the adaptability of the finance ministry to unprecedented challenges.