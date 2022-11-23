The diamond city in the south of Gujarat votes on December 1. For Surat, multiple factors are at play when it comes to elections.

An important hub of the diamond industry, textile traders, education, a thriving NRI population and the influential Patidar community, Surat offers many configurations and voting patterns.

That is why in 2017, it was a huge surprise to some that the BJP managed a spectacular win from Surat and nearby constituencies despite a massive protest by traders against GST (Goods and Services Tax) and even though the city was the nerve centre of the Patidar agitation for quota.

The BJP managed to win 14 of Surat's 16 seats - despite clear resentment. The Congress managed two in the tribal pockets.

It will not be wrong to conclude that at a time when the BJP's vote share was declining, and the party was reduced to double digits in the state assembly - the most aggressively antagonistic region turned in the most favourable verdict.

What makes the contest interesting in Surat is the entry of AAP, especially after its early success in the city's municipal elections. AAP's Gujarat president, 33-year-old Gopal Italia, is also a contestant from Surat's Katargam seat.

Italia, along with Hardik Patel, were the face of the Patidar agitation. While Hardik Patel moved to the BJP, Italia is trying his luck in AAP.

I met him on the campaign trail and the first thing one notices about him is his height. An imposing structure, and hands that can completely envelope yours in a handshake.

I could not help but sneak in a question around his height. "Your opposition would say that your claims are as tall as you are. And tall claims run the risk of remaining unfulfilled," I said.

He smiled and answered: "Logon ko hamaari imaandaari aur sachai dikh rahi hai. Ab woh Congress-BJP ka fix match nahi khelenge."

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, too campaigned in Surat along with Bhagwant Mann. The party knows that if it wants to make any impact in the state, Surat is the opening.

For the BJP though, the entire campaign revolves around reminding people how they have ensured that business runs smoothly - smart move, as the best way to convince a city with business sense is to talk business security.

Many prosperous textile traders in Surat - who dot a prominent road with offices in huge buildings - are actually first generation migrants. These traders set up their factories two-three decades ago. They even hired migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

While traders hailed the BJP - at least publicly - the labourers felt facilities could have been better. Health insurance, job security are huge concerns. Many of these labourers went back to their villages during Covid. But they all came back at the first chance.

We then visited the Heera Bazaar, or the Diamond Market. One look and you feel you have entered the Mumbai chawls. Or a gali in old Delhi.

But the little offices in every building have diamond traders who carry diamonds worth crores in their pockets. Many of these traders were apprehensive in 2017 about the implementation of the GST. But that never troubled them then, and neither does it seem to upset them now.

"I am very happy with our office being in this narrow gali. We are all here and it gives us a sense of security. A bigger, spread out office may not be to my liking. The BJP is fine. At least in terms of policy, we have a government which largely offers stability. Do not know about others," said one diamond trader.

Many of them are waiting to welcome the young Harsh Sanghvi - Minister of State for Home in the state - a position once held by Amit Shah.

As traders and supporters carry Sanghvi on their shoulders and shower him with rose petals, it is clear that these crorepati diamond traders are not ready to extract any political change.

For the Congress, there is very little buzz in the city. Though Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the city on Monday and spoke about tribals and tribal rights, can the grand old party match the histrionics of AAP leaders, or the sheer brute force of the BJP's carpet bombing? On Wednesday, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and even Yogi Adityanath were campaigning in the city.

(Sanket Upadhyay is Consulting Editor, NDTV Group)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.