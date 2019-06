Hyderabad-Guwahati Indigo flight 6E462 was diverted to Bhubaneswar. (Representational Image)

The Hyderabad-Guwahati Indigo flight 6E462 had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar today as a passenger turned unruly, an airline source said.

Irshad Ali, 20, breached flight safety procedures by trying to open the door of the plane, they said.

The passenger was de-boarded after the aircraft landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 6.10 am. He was handed over to police.

The flight took off for Guwahati after stopping over for an hour from Bhubaneswar airport, the sources added.