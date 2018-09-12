Banker's Body Found Buried In Odisha, Police Suspect Murder Over Affair

He might have been killed and body parts cut inside the private clinic of a doctor (Representational)

Severed body parts of a private bank employee were found buried in Odisha's Ganjam district Wednesday, 23 days after he was killed apparently in connection with his illicit affair with a nurse, police said.

Packed in polythene bags, the head, the torso, legs and hands of Bishnu Prasad Gouda, 45, were found buried in Badadumula area of the district, police said.

Bishnu Prasad Gouda, who went missing on August 19, might have been killed and his body parts cut into pieces inside the private clinic of a doctor who is absconding, Inspector In-Charge of Baidyanathpur police station J K Patnaik said.

A love affair involving the victim, who is married, and a nurse, who works in the doctor's clinic located near the New Bus Stand area, might be the cause of the murder, Mr Patnaik said.

Forensic experts of the police visited the clinic but the doctor is absconding. Mr Patnaik said, without elaborating, the police got some vital information provided by a key witnesses in the case.

No one was arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said Bishnu Prasad Gouda had earlier set up a medicine shop near the clinic when he had developed an affair with the nurse. Later, he was engaged as a collection agent of a private bank, but visited the clinic frequently to meet the nurse which had angered the doctor.

The police had earlier interrogated the doctor, the nurse and the doctor's driver after Bishnu Prasad Gouda's wife lodged a complaint that her husband might have been murdered.

She had also called on SP (Berhampur) Pinak Mishra on August 23 and requested him to ensure thorough investigation into the disappearance of her husband.