Woman, Son Arrested For Killing 3-Year-Old, Burning Body In Bhopal

Police said the woman and her son killed the child over issues with his family. (Representational)

A mother and son were arrested in Bhopal today after the burnt body of a three-year-old was found near their house, the police said.

The child had taken Rs 10 from his grandfather to buy chocolates on Sunday. When he did not return after an hour, his family panicked and approached the police.

The boy, who has been identified by the police, was kidnapped on Sunday when he went out of his house to buy chocolates. His burnt body was found around 50 feet from his home on Tuesday afternoon, policeinspector Anil Bajpai said.

The woman, 40-year-old Sunita Solanki and her 20-year-old son have been arrested, Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Irshad Wali said.

"Sunita dumped the charred body in an empty house nearby and her son helped her. There was a robbery at their house last month and they suspected involvement of the child's family. They killed the child for revenge," he added.

