Madhya Pradesh Sex Scandal Probe Team Shares E-mail ID For Information

Madhya Pradesh: SIT chief Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami reached Indore (File)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal in Madhya Pradesh has created an e-mail account to receive complaints about such incidents from other parts of the state.

SIT chief Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami reached Indore on Wednesday night. He said it's a serious matter which will severely affect society and politics.

According to sources, the SIT has got vital information in just two days which suggests that the arrested women operated in the entire state. They used to target people in big cities including Bhopal, Indore.

The e-mail ID the SIT has created is: info.sit@mppolice.gov.in.

Through this e-mail ID the SIT wants to get information that people are usually afraid or hesitant to provide personally.

SIT member and Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra said that anyone can share information on this e-mail address.

The Indore police have arrested five women in the sex scandal. A student was also a member of this racket. Investigation revealed that the racket kingpins were using college students and women from small cities trap wealthy people.

