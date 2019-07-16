Burnt Body Of 3-Year-Old Kidnapped Boy Found Near Home In Bhopal

Police is probing who committed the crime. (Representational)

The charred body of a three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in Bhopal on Sunday, has been found near his house, police said on Tuesday.

Varun, the son of local resident Vipin Meena, was kidnapped when he went out of his home at Baragarh in Chichali area of Bhopal to buy chocolates.

The child's burnt body was found around 50 feet away from his home on Tuesday afternoon, Kolar police station's inspector Anil Bajpai said.

"Right now, we have no clue about who committed the crime, but the investigation is on," he said.

The child had taken Rs 10 from his grandfather to buy chocolates on Sunday. When he did not return after an hour, his family panicked and approached the police.

Some locals told the police that a four-wheeler was seen in the vicinity around the time when the child was abducted, a source said.

