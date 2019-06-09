8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Bhopal, Body Found Dumped Near Drain

"Preliminary investigations reveal the girl went missing at around 8 pm," said IG Yogesh Deshmukh

The body of an 8-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped, was found near a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today. The girl, who lived with her family in a slum, was missing since last evening, after she had gone out to a shop.

Early investigation suggests that she was choked to death after being raped, a senior police officer said. The girl's uncle alleged marks on the girl's hands suggest she was tied up as well. The girl's family also accused the police of neglecting their complaint that they filed an hour after she went missing.

The girl's uncle said the family searched for the girl in the railway station and several bus stands throughout the night, after which a family member dialed the police, requesting them to meet them at their home.

"We filed a police complaint, but during investigations when police officials came to our home, they demanded water and gutkha and told us to not worry, because the girl would return as she had probably gone and slept off somewhere. They told us to go and sleep too," the girl's uncle said. The body was found this morning by the girl's father not far from where they lived.

A top police official said the police expected to solve the case soon and added that a police constable was suspended for neglecting his duty.

"Preliminary investigations reveal the girl went missing at around 8 pm. She had ventured out to buy gutkha, had returned back home and then left again. When she didn't return, the family reached the police station to register a complaint. A post mortem is being confirmed to confirm if the girl was raped," said Inspector General Yogesh Deshmukh.

In a tweet, BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the crime, saying "humanity was ashamed". "We will not let off those who steal your smiles, the law will will not let them free," he said in the tweet in Hindi.

The incident comes just days after a 2-year-old girl's murder in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh that triggered nationwide outrage. The child's body was dumped in a garbage pit by her killers, following an argument with the girl's family over Rs 10,000.