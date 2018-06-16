40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters With Axe In Madhya Pradesh "Kanhaialal Meena killed his wife Guddi Bai, 30, and daughters, Sapna ,10, and Vishnu, 6, with an axe. The incident happened in his house between 4 am and 7 am today," YD Nagar police station inspector Vinod Singh Kushwaha said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Meena did not like his wife visiting her maternal house too often and killed his wife. (Representational) Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: A 40-year-old man today allegedly killed his wife and two daughters with an axe in Daulatpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said.



"Kanhaialal Meena killed his wife Guddi Bai, 30, and daughters, Sapna ,10, and Vishnu, 6, with an axe. The incident happened in his house between 4 am and 7 am today," YD Nagar police station inspector Vinod Singh Kushwaha said.



Mr Kushwaha said that Meena was a "kotwar", a lower level revenue department official posted in a village, in Daulatpura for the past five to six years.



Mr Kushwaha said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Meena did not like his wife visiting her maternal house too often and the two had a fight over this a few days ago.



Meena, who was arrested, also told police that he killed his two daughters as he was worried who would take care of them while he was in jail, Mr Kushwaha said.



Further investigations into the incident were underway, he added.



