19-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Bhopal, 2 Arrested: Police

The accused shot obscene photographs of the girl: Police

Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old student in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident took place on Saturday, an official said.

"The accused spotted the girl, a Class 12 student, with a man at an isolated spot. They forcibly took the couple to an abandoned house near and shot obscene photographs of the girl. The two accused then raped the girl after threatening to circulate the pictures," said Govindpura area policeman Ashok Singh Parihar.

After the girl and her male friend approached police on Saturday, the accused, identified as Ram Babu (35) and Rajkumar (45) were arrested a few hours later, and charged under sections of gang-rape, Mr Parihar said.