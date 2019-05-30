What BJP's Youngest Parliamentarian Spoke With Top Scientist CNR Rao

BJP's Tejasvi Surya won the national election from South Bangalore (File)

The BJP's youngest parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya was congratulated by the country's top scientist Chintamani Nagesa Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as CNR Rao, for winning the national election from Bangalore South by over seven lakh votes. Both are residents of Bengaluru.

"Just got off call with Bharat Ratna Prof. CNR Rao! 'I am resident of Bengaluru South & delighted to get young representative like you. I was going to Basaveshwar Shaka of RSS in Basavanagudi in my younger days. Come to IISc & meet me' he said. Humility is hallmark of great men!" Tejasvi Surya, 28, tweeted this morning.

Mr Rao was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014 for his work in materials research. He is the third scientist after CV Raman and APJ Abdul Kalam to receive the country's highest civilian honour.

The newly minted BJP parliamentarian is an advocate who practises at the Karnataka High Court. When the BJP in March announced it had selected him as its South Bangalore candidate, Mr Surya had tweeted, "OMG OMG! I can't believe this. PM of world's largest democracy and President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28-year-old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious a Bangalore South. ...This can happen only in my BJP. Only in New India of Narendra Modi."

Bangalore South was previously held by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who died last year. Ananth Kumar had retained the seat ever since he defeated Congress's BK Hariprasad in 1999.

Mr Surya comes from a family of BJP leaders and is believed to have an association with the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The poll debutant has gained a reputation as a fiery orator. Critics have accused him of delivering polarising speeches.