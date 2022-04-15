Watch: Deluge In Bengaluru After Downpour, Heavy Rain Forecast For 3 More Days

Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall on Thursday

Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Buses, cars and other vehicles were seen struggling to meander through the cascading water. Homes in some parts of the city were submerged in nearly waist-deep water due to the downpour.

People were stranded in several parts of the city due to water-logged streets and pavements. An emergency operation had to be carried out in some areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department.

The weather department or IMD has given a 'heavy rain' forecast for Bengaluru for three more days.

Bengaluru's civic agency chief has asked his force to get ready to speedily attend to complaints such as uprooted trees and water-logging on roads and traffic intersections.

"Any failure to comply will lead to action against the concerned officials," BBMP Chief Commissioner Sri Gaurav Gupta told officials.

Addressing an emergency virtual meeting, the civic agency chief said that no citizen should face problems during the rainfall. "BBMP teams should immediately reach the places where trees/branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked. Should immediately resolve the issue and facilitate smooth traffic."

He has also asked officials to identify areas where the water gets blocked and take steps to avoid it, keeping in mind the weather forecast.

"All the zonal control rooms shall have the necessary equipment/machines along with the necessary personnel. Zone-wise senior officials should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues," the chief commissioner instructed officials.

The weather department has warned of moderate-to-heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts Karnataka, especially over Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area.

The weather department also predicted "Isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and coastal and north interior Karnataka during next 5 days," it said.

