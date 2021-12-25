Watch: Christmas Bike Rally In Bengaluru With 100 Women Dressed As Santa

The rally was organised by 'She for Society', an NGO run by women

Over 100 bikers dressed in Santa Claus costumes participated in a rally in Bengaluru on Christmas today. The participants rode through the city along with their bikes decorated with hollies, bells and Santa Claus stickers.

The rally was organised by 'She for Society', an NGO run by women, who have been organizing rallies for the betterment of the families of Army veterans, especially those who have either lost their lives or have retired.

The Saturday rally raised funds to establish a computer centre in Karnataka's Kollar village for the children of Army veterans.

Approximately 5,000 families associated with defence forces reside in Kollar district meaning 35 to 40 families in each village of the district.

NGO founder Harshini Venkatesh told NDTV, "We have provided 200 solar kits to these families in two years times by organizing such fund raising rallies."

"At Belmande village in Kollar there are around 50 army veteran families. The village does not have even a single computer training centre for children. We are planning to set up a computer training centre next month. The rally helped us get seven computers by sponsors, but we need many more things like the UPS and some money to set up the Centre. We have got some cash as well from others," Ms Venkatesh said.