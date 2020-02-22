Watch: Bangalore Cops Beat The Stress With Zumba Dance

The video was shared by the Bengaluru city police on Facebook.

The police in Bangalore recently decided to beat the stress by shaking their legs to Zumba -- a dance and fitness form -- and a video of their high-energy moves soon went viral on social media.

Shared by the Bengaluru city police on Facebook with the caption "Rhythmic stress buster -- Zumba program for Police personnel of North-East Division", the video features over 750 police personnel trying to learn Zumba.

The city's department aims to use the dance workout as a relaxation technique for cops. Around 30 teams of 25 members each participated in the programme.

Social media users were all praise for the officials who took part in the activity. A user wrote: "This should happen across country amazing initiative."

Another wrote: "Fantastic! It's important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good."

"Nice to see them with relaxed mind and face," a Facebook comment read.