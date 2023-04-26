Video: Bengaluru Woman Jumps Off Bike After Rider Tries To Grope Her

The woman jumped off the moving bike to save herself.

A woman in Bengaluru jumped off a moving bike taxi after the driver allegedly tried to grope her and take her to a different destination.

Police said the incident took place on April 21 when the woman booked a ride on the Rapido app at around 11 pm.

The driver snatched the woman's phone saying that he wanted to check the OTP, but suddenly started moving in the opposite direction and did not return the phone.

The woman told police that he tried to grope her on the moving vehicle.

She jumped off the speeding bike near the Abrar BMS college in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. The guard of the college rushed to help the woman and the rider fled the scene.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Rao, a 27-year-old from Andhra Pradesh. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.