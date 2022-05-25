'Sorry' - In Bold, Red Letters - Painted All Over School Premises In Bengaluru

"Sorry" painted all over school premises in Bengaluru: Police said they've not received any complaint.

The word "sorry" was found painted in bold red letters all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area today.

Police said that efforts are on to trace those who were behind the incident.

"Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them," said Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP of West Bengaluru.

The DCP further said, "We checked the CCTV footage. No complaint has been given. CCTV footage shows two men riding on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. Then they take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area."

