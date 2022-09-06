Schools To Close Tomorrow In Parts Of Flood-Hit Bengaluru: 10 Points

Information Technology Minister Dr. Ashwat Narayan will hold a meeting with IT Sectors in the Vidhan Sabha at 5 pm tomorrow to discuss the flood in the IT corridor, sources have said.

Parts of the city that have global companies and home-grown start-ups are under water. Operations, however, have continued unaffected as most organisations, which have a hybrid work environment, asked employees to log in from home.

Torrential rains for two consecutive days have brought chaos on the city, especially on its IT Corridor and the arterial roads.

In nearby residential areas, roads were marooned and water and electricity lines snapped. Tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents in some of the posh housing colonies.

Dramatic videos of rescues, flooded roads and houses, submerged expensive cars made the rounds of social media through the day.

Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, which were affected due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to normal.

The waterlogging in the city has brought into focus the consequences of unplanned urbanisation. The Bengaluru civic body has identified encroachment on 500 storm water drains that have now left the city choking in water.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed the 'maladministration' the previous Congress government for the situation. They have given permission for construction activities "right-left-centre" in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones, he said.

The BJP government, he added, has taken up the challenge to set things rights and allocated Rs 1,500 crore for development of stormwater drains, he added.