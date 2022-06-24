Road Redone For PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Caves In; Questions Over Crores Spent

The road caved in 24 hours after PM Modi traveled on the route.

A road that was asphalted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 20 visit to Bengaluru has caved in, leading to embarrassment for the state's BJP government and a response from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, besides attracting attention of the Karnataka High Court.

The city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP, had spent Rs 23 crore on roads ahead of PM Modi's June 20 visit. As part of this, Rs 6 crore were spent to re-lay the road that falls in the area of the Bangalore University campus two days before the visit, News18 reported. This road was used by PM Modi to travel to Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University for the institution's inauguration on Monday.

In less than 24 hours after PM Modi left for Delhi, the road cracked and caved in. The road is being redone, but the civic body is not having to pay as the contractor has to redo it under liability insurance as part of the deal, it is learnt.

As the chief minister had on Thursday instructed the BBMP commissioner to take action, the civic body has issued a show-cause notice to three engineers.

Preliminary enquiry reveals that a new water line has been connected recently which has leaked and caused the damage.

2/2@News18Kannada@News18India — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, hearing an unrelated petition by some residents about civic work, the High Court wondered whether the President and Prime Minister should often visit the city and travel on different roads for civic agencies to do their job. It was a reference to reports about the money spent on roads ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit.