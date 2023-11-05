'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Gives Interview For Renting A House, Gets An Offer

I would like to extend the first offer to both of you, the house owner said.

What is your “peak Bengaluru” moment? It definitely can't beat this woman's experience. The woman, who goes by the name Ishu on X (formerly Twitter), was looking for rented accommodation. After an "apparent interview" with the owner of the property she was "selected" by the house owner.

The woman attached a screenshot of a WhatsApp message which read, “It was a pleasure to meet both of you on that day. As I mentioned during our meeting, I've been personally meeting with those who have expressed their interest in the property. While I haven't had the chance to meet with everyone yet. I have formed a reasonable idea of who among them would best appreciate and maintain the premises. Among my shortlist, I would like to extend the first offer to both of you. Here are the terms:”

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Ms Ishu said, “#PeakBengaluru moment happened when we got selected after an apparent interview with the house owner.”

In a follow-up post, she said, “This kind of validation and all I didn't expect.”

The post became an instant hit on social media.

A user said, “Surely this achievement is worth a lot.”

Another added, “It goes to the one who agrees for the highest CTC.”

Taking a fun dig at it, a person said, “Yar ye toh UPSC Wala Interview Hai (This is like a UPSC interview)."

Sharing his experience, a user said, “This is very typical…People shortlist based on the company you work for as well. I'm not kidding..”

Some have congratulated the woman on “being considered worthy of his flat.”