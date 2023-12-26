On New Year's Eve, Bengaluru To Have These Restrictions

Pub owners have been advised to collect Know Your Customer (KYC) details from customers.

As the clock ticks down to 2024, Bengaluru's iconic streets buzz with anticipation for the festive frenzy that marks New Year's Eve. To tackle traffic congestion in the city, popular hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road, known for their pulsating nightlife, will become pedestrian-only zones for revelers to ring in the year safely.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, spoke about the rules that will be in effect on New Year's Eve.

One of the key strategies outlined by Commissioner Dayanand is the heightened patrolling in the Central Business District (CBD) areas of Bengaluru. The police will be out in full force to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike, he said.

"Every year, New Year's Eve is celebrated in Bengaluru with enthusiasm and lots of action on the road. We have held talks with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone. We appeal to the people to celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly," Commissioner Dayanand told NDTV.

With the revelry expected to be concentrated in the city's pubs, these establishments will be under strict vigilance. Commissioner Dayanand emphasised the importance of a visible police presence around pubs and nightclubs to deter any potential disruptions to the celebrations.

To manage the expected rush, MG Road and Brigade Road metro stations will be temporarily closed during the night. This proactive measure aims to minimise congestion and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic in surrounding areas, he said.

"The metro stations will be closed from 11 pm on December 31. This decision has been taken keeping last year's stampede-like situation in mind. People who want to leave after the celebrations can board trains from the Anil Kumble Junction and Trinity metro station," Commissioner Dayanand said.

To preempt any incidents, pub owners have been advised to collect Know Your Customer (KYC) details from customers. This additional layer of information is intended to enhance the security apparatus in and around these establishments.

"Pub owners must take KYC details of customers so that in case of any untoward incident, we have some basic information to work on," he said.

Commissioner Dayanand clarified that the Bengaluru Police are not issuing any specific advisory related to COVID-19. Instead, they will align with the recommendations and guidelines provided by the health department.