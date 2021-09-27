Reports say the building that collapsed was a very old one

An old building collapsed in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden neighburhood on Monday afternoon.

A dramatic video shows a weather-beaten two-floor house on a side street flanked by a compound wall on the right and two other houses - a blue one and a yellow one - in front and behind.

As the 20-second video plays out, a few stray pieces of debris fall to the ground before the entire structure, suddenly and completely, collapses in on itself.

The brief video shows the road-facing walls crumbling beneath the weight of the building, breaking in half as the entire right side of the house keels over in a massive cloud of dust and debris.

On Camera, Bengaluru Building Comes Crashing Down



As the first and second floors come crashing down the entire structure disintegrates and broken bricks and stones are ejected - catapulted outwards by the pressure of the collapsing building.

The building collapse also covered neighbouring houses in clouds of smoke, but none of them seemed to suffer any significant structural damage.

No causalities or injuries were reported as the building's occupants had run outside once they suspected the building - which reports say was a very old one - was about to fall down.