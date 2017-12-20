Man Enters Bengaluru School, Assaults Headmistress; Act Caught On Camera

A moneylender entered a Bengaluru school and allegedly assaulted the headmistress on Monday. The act has been caught on security camera footage that has gone viral.In the video, a man is seen yelling at the headmistress of the school in her cabin, before proceeding to slap her repeatedly and hitting her with what looks like a rope.In the video, the accused, identified as Ramakrishnappa, is seen arguing with the headmistress, Asha, who is sitting at her desk. He suddenly throws a plastic bottle kept on the table at Asha before getting up and slapping her twice. He then continues to yell at her, before slapping her again.As she backs away into a corner, he pulls out what looks like a piece of rope from his pocket with which he repeatedly hits her.Ramakrishnappa went to the school at around 2 pm on Monday to demand money from Asha, who runs the institution, the police told news agency PTI. By the time he went to the school, most of the teachers and children had left, except for a few students who remained in the room next to the headmistress' cabin, according to the police.According to Asha, she had taken a loan of Rs 70,000 from him at an interest of 10 per cent. While she had been prompt with her repayments, personal problems prevented her from repaying him for the last four months."Yesterday afternoon he came to the school demanding money and started beating me. He then pulled out a rope used to tie animals from his pocket and charged at me, despite my pleading for mercy," she told PTI. He allegedly even took her cell phone and did not let her out of the cabin.According to the police, Ramakrishnappa is absconding and they are looking out for the moneylender.