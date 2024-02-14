4 Straight Dry Days In Bengaluru From Today. Here's Why

The ban covers entire Bengaluru, except areas under police commissioner jurisdiction. (Representational)

Bengaluru will see a four-day liquor ban starting Wednesday (February 14), which is also Valentine's Day. The decision was announced by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand in light of the Karnataka Legislative Council Bengaluru Teachers Constituency by-election 2024.

Liquor has been banned on these days to ensure a free and fair election and to maintain decorum in the city during polls. No sale of liquor will be allowed from 5 pm on February 14 till 6 am on February 17. The ban covers the entirety of Bengaluru, except areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner.

On the counting day (February 20) too, all liquor-related transactions have been banned from 6 am till midnight.

Given that the first day of the ban coincides with Valentine's Day, a day of celebration that adds to the revenue of the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry, stakeholders of the sector have expressed their concern over the decision.

Bengaluru City District Liquor Traders Association (BCDLTA) has written to the Election Commission of India, requesting them to reconsider the imposition of four dry days, reported The New Indian Express.

The association claimed that over 3,700 establishments in the city would be adversely affected by the ban and the state could incur a loss of around ₹300 crore as excise duty. "There are only 16,000 voters and they are all educated and intelligent people. The authorities must take appropriate decisions and cooperate for the survival of the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry," the letter said.