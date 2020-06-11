Masks, Temperature Checks: Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Park Opens After 80 Days

In captivating visuals, lions, tigers and white tigers can be seen roaming around in the wilderness.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru has re-opened after around 80 days with coronavirus lockdown being eased in a phased manner in Karnataka.

The biological park - spread over 730 hectares - usually receives a daily footfall of around 20,000 people during the months of May and June when the school students are on a summer break. However, the number of visitors has now been capped to 4,400 with strict SOPs (standard operational procedures) in place to protect the animals, visitors and staff.

All the barricades and other areas in the park are being sanitised at frequent intervals, officials said. The administration is encouraging online booking, urging visitors to stick to social distancing rules.

"Face cover, temperature checks, social distancing, sanitization - all the necessary protocols have been put in place. A few animals tested positive at Bronx Zoo in New York. We have, therefore, trained our staff - especially animal keepers - about the health of animals. They have been given instructions to monitor if the animals develop breathlessness or cold," said Vanashree V Singh, the Executive Director of the biological park.

The Zoo, Butterfly Park and the Safari - all three facilities are open for public.

In captivating visuals, lions, tigers and white tigers can be seen roaming around in the wilderness. Also, it has been a hair-raising moment for many visitors to see king cobras in their full majesty.

While the zoo administration has not been able to get red meat for animals for nearly two months, they are now being fed chicken. The authorities are hopeful that the supplies will be restored within a fortnight.