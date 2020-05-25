Boy,5, Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months

Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma was among those who boarded the flight today. (ANI)

After nearly two months suspension, domestic flights operations resumed today bringing hundreds of people to their home. Many among them have not met their near and dear ones since March end when Prime Minister announced lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma was among those who boarded the flight today. The boy travelled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru as a special category passenger, news agency ANI reported. He was received by his mother at the Kempegowda International Airport.

"My 5-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi,he has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months," his mother told ANI.

Till 9am today, the airporthandled five flights arrivals and 17 departures. Nine flights have been cancelled.

The flights resumed after the details were finalized on Sunday after what Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said was "a long day of hard negotiations" with various state governments, which were not on board with the idea. With the number of coronavirus cases touching 1.3 lakh, the government announced a series of do's and don'ts that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check in. The aviation minister has indicated that international flights could begin in June.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.

With inputs from ANI