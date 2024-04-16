Bengaluru Woman Fined Rs 1.36 Lakh For Violating Traffic Rules 270 Times: Report

Her vehicle has been impounded by authorities.

A woman in Bengaluru was fined Rs 1.36 lakhs and her Honda Activa scooter was seized for breaking traffic laws regularly, as per a report in The Times Of India. Interestingly, the fine is much more than what her vehicle's cost.

The woman was seen tripling on a scooter without wearing a helmet in her latest violation. As per the outlet, she has violated the rules roughly 270 times.

According to the report, the violations included riding on the wrong side of the road, carrying a pillion ride without a helmet, riding without a helmet, using a phone while riding, and even jumping traffic signals. The CCTV cameras that were positioned across her regular path in Bengaluru recorded these offences.

It is not clear whether the woman has paid the fine and settled the cases.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, a man in Bengaluru was served a notice by the traffic police to clear dues worth Rs 1.34 lakh generated by his 255 traffic violations. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the man named Elumalai had accumulated the violations over a period of two years. His details came up when the Traffic management Centre (TMC) was looking for vehicles with a high number of traffic violations. The information was sent to police stations across the city. The traffic police personnel were asked to track down such vehicles and recover fines.

The police then started their investigation and found that a scooter registered in the name of Elumalai, a daily wager, had 255 traffic violations.

He was called to the police station and told about it. Elumalai told the police personnel that he was unaware of the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) cameras installed across the city.

The Deccan Herald report said that Elumalai paid Rs 10,000 as spot fine and settled 20 cases. The police impounded his Suzuki Access scooter, the outlet further said.