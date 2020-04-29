Bengaluru Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Low-Lying Areas Flooded

Bengaluru Rain: In recent years, flooding of low-lying areas has been a problem with the city, as debris and encroachment reduce the size of lakes and block storm water drains.

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Low-Lying Areas Flooded

Bengaluru Rain: The rain and cloudy skies led to a dip in the temperature.

Bengaluru:

Residents of Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain this morning. The downpour, which was on for a few hours, has left some low-lying parts of the city flooded. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

The morning rain sent social media into an overdrive, with many sharing videos and images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. #BangaloreRains was one of the top trends on Twitter.

In recent years, flooding of low-lying areas has been a problem with the city, as debris and encroachment reduce the size of lakes and block storm water drains.

It rained in Bengaluru yesterday as well. Parts of Kerala too saw heavy rain yesterday. The weather department said scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next three days.

The Met office also said interior parts of northern Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa will receive rain and thunderstorm from today to May 1. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana too could see rain today, the agency said.

Comments
BengaluruBengaluru RainRain

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com