Bengaluru Shocker: Drunk Student Stopped At College Gate, Stabs Guard

The security guard died on the spot after the knife attack.

A security guard was stabbed to death by a drunk student after he was denied entry during a college function in Bengaluru.

Jai Kishore Roy was on duty at the gate of Sindhi College in Amruthahalli when the function was underway. Bhargav, a student, was allegedly drunk when he arrived at the college around 3:30 pm.

The guard denied him entry, leading to a clash at the college gate. During the fight, the student pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard in his chest.

The security guard, who was from Bihar, initially tried tackling the student but collapsed after the knife attack, showed CCTV footage.

He died on the spot.

Bhargav has been arrested. He is an adult, the police have clarified, and are in the process of conducting a blood test to confirm he was drunk.