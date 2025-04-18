Bengaluru Man Sits On Chair On Busy Road, Drinks Tea For Reel, Arrested

The Bengaluru Police said Thursday that a man was arrested for endangering public safety by performing a dangerous stunt on a public road for an Instagram reel.

The accused was seen sitting on a chair on the road, drinking tea. The reel was shot on April 12 on the Magadi Road.

The video was later uploaded to Instagram, quickly drawing public attention.

Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you#police #awareness #weserveandprotect #stayvigilant pic.twitter.com/5A8aCJuuNc — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 17, 2025

Following the viral clip, police launched an investigation and tracked him down.

"Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you," the police posted on X, and tagged a video showing his stunt and arrest.

They said such reckless behaviour is a punishable offence, and strict legal action will be taken to ensure public safety is not compromised.