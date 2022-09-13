'Who Ate My Dosa?' BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Congress In New Face-Off

BJP's Tejasvi Surya claimed he never received the dosas sent by Congress

Rivals BJP and Congress in Karnataka are currently locked in a Twitter 'war' over a simple snack - dosa. On Saturday, Congress sent ten parcels of masala dosas to BJP leader Tejasvi Surya through delivery app Dunzo. However, when Mr Surya claimed that he never received the consignments, Congress took a jibe at him, saying this was indicative of the corruption in the state as someone at Mr Surya's office must have eaten the dosas.

It all started late last week after a video went viral on social media, showing Mr Surya having a masala dosa at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar and asking people to visit the place. Congress leaders soon launched an attack on Mr Surya on Twitter, saying the BJP leader was having a good time while Bengaluru residents were grappling with severe waterlogging in the city.

Mr Surya tweeted: "Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent a Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It's been more than 24 hours & I still haven't received it. They have scammed here as well. They can't deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance!"

They can't deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! pic.twitter.com/Uwa08SH34B — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 11, 2022

Replying to Mr Surya's tweet, Tejesh Kumar tweeted: "Dear @Tejasvi_Surya, infact the Dosas were sent to your office address and Acknowledgement of the same is attached for your reference. Was aware of 40% corruption in Govt, now we got to know 100% corruption in your office as someone in your office has ate your Dosas. #Corruption."

The Indian Express reported quoting sources that local police said a Dunzo delivery person had arrived near Mr Surya's house, but was turned away by the police.

When asked to comment on the issue, Mr Surya told the media that it was a conspiracy against him. "The Congress, along with a section of people with 'vested interests,' is giving others the wrong impression that the whole of Bengaluru is flooded. That is not the case. Only five per cent of the Bellandur area is affected (by the floods). This is a conspiracy to defame our government and Bengaluru."