With 8.5 Million Orders On Swiggy, This City Named Cake Capital In 2023

Bengalureans ordered 8.5 million cakes on Swiggy in 2023 (Representational)

Bengaluru has earned the title of "Cake Capital" with a whopping 8.5 million orders for cakes on the online food delivery platform Swiggy. A blog post on the Swiggy website named "How India Swiggy'd in 2023" said that Bengalureans ordered 8.5 million cakes in 2023, with chocolate remaining the most preferred choice for the city.

"Bangalore believed in having its cake and eating it too. With 8.5 million orders placed for everyone's favourite chocolate cake, the city was honoured as the 'Cake Capital'," the blog post read.

"Love and temptation made for a perfect pairing during Valentine's Day 2023, as India ordered 271 cakes per minute," the post read further.

"I am not surprised as people are happier nowadays. This is the startup of happiness. So, It's like joy and it is done by cakes, " a visibly happy cake lover Yashaswini B told NDTV about Bengaluru being crowned "Cake Capital".

Another cake lover Harshita Shetty says her favourite flavour is chocolate.

"A lot of bakers are from here and a lot of new companies are coming to Bengaluru for baking. Every alternate option on Swiggy is a baking guy or he is selling cakes. So, people love cakes. When there is growth in the business, obviously they love cakes. And every year here, we have been noticing that the crowd has been growing, "Gautham, cake show organiser said.

Individually, a Nagpur resident ordered 92 cakes in a single day on Swiggy.

"A user from Nagpur ordered 92 cakes in a single day and probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat!" the blog said.

"How India Swiggy'd in 2023" includes data related to food orders and searches on Swiggy in the current year from January to November. The report said the maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who placed more than 10,000 orders each.

Biryani Most Ordered Dish

Other food trends witnessed in 2023 included Biryani which continued its reign as the most-ordered dish for the eighth straight year, with 2.5 biryanis ordered per second, the blog post said.

"India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered," it read, adding that every sixth biryani was ordered from Hyderabad.

"During the India-Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup, Indians ordered 50 biryanis every minute. A Biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the nail-biting India Vs. Pak World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match".

A Mumbai user ordered food worth a whopping Rs 42.3 lakh on the online delivery platform. "Gulab Jamuns outshined the usual suspect Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)