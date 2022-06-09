BJP MLA's Daughter Jumps Signal In BMW, Allegedly Misbehaves With Cops

The BJP MLA's daughter driving a BMW was made to pay fine, sources said

The daughter of a BJP MLA allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru policemen after she jumped a traffic signal in a BMW.

She also allegedly misbehaved with a reporter who recorded the incident.

BJP MLA Arvind Nimbavali's daughter was driving the white BMW. She allegedly did not stop when the traffic light had turned red.

When the traffic policemen stopped her, she started arguing with them, sources have said, adding she was also not wearing the seatbelt.

She allegedly told the policemen who she was; however, the policemen ignored her threat. Soon, a crowd had gathered on the road in front of the Raj Bhavan, where she was stopped, as the argument went on for some time.

