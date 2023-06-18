10 Injured As Shuttle At Bengaluru Airport Crashes Into Pole

The shuttle was carrying a total of 17 people - 15 passengers and two crew members.

At least 10 people were injured today as passenger shuttle bus lost control and hit a pole at Bengaluru airport. The accident occurred at the Kempegowda International Airport around 5.15 am today.

A two-year-old child is among those injured in the accident.

"At approximately 5.15 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people. There was a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention," the Bengaluru airport spokesperson said.

Kempegowda Police have registered a case and are probing the accident.

Sources within the airport have indicated that the driver could have dozed off leading to the accident.