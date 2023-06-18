10 Injured As Shuttle At Bengaluru Airport Crashes Into Pole

Sources within the airport have indicated that the driver could have dozed off leading to the accident.

10 Injured As Shuttle At Bengaluru Airport Crashes Into Pole

The shuttle was carrying a total of 17 people - 15 passengers and two crew members.

Bengaluru:

At least 10 people were injured today as passenger shuttle bus lost control and hit a pole at Bengaluru airport. The accident occurred at the Kempegowda International Airport around 5.15 am today.

The shuttle was carrying a total of 17 people - 15 passengers and two crew members.

A two-year-old child is among those injured in the accident.

"At approximately 5.15 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people. There was a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention," the Bengaluru airport spokesperson said.

Kempegowda Police have registered a case and are probing the accident.

Sources within the airport have indicated that the driver could have dozed off leading to the accident.

.